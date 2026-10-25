LTFRB suspends bus involved in Bangui road crash pending investigation

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 1 has ordered the preventive suspension of a public utility bus involved in a road crash with a pickup truck in Bangui, Ilocos Norte, pending an investigation into the incident.

In a statement issued Sunday, 25 October, the LTFRB said the suspension took effect on the same day as a precautionary measure following the collision along the national highway near Barangay Baruyen at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, 24 October.

The agency said the order would remain in effect pending an investigation and determination of the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The LTFRB also said it had coordinated with the concerned insurance provider to facilitate assistance and address insurance-related concerns arising from the incident.

The agency reiterated its commitment to enforcing transportation regulations and holding public transport operators and drivers accountable for road safety.

It reminded operators to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and properly maintained, particularly their braking systems, tires, steering mechanisms and other critical components. Operators were also urged to comply with required inspections and preventive maintenance procedures.

The LTFRB said it would continue coordinating with authorities and other concerned agencies and take appropriate regulatory and administrative action based on the investigation’s findings.

The agency did not identify the bus operator in its statement.