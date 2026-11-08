Filipino seafarer killed in Persian Gulf tanker explosion

A Filipino seafarer died after an explosion aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged oil products tanker MT Velos Sapphire in the Persian Gulf on 5 November, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Saturday, 7 November.

In a statement, the DMW also said that 21 other Filipino crew members were reported safe and unharmed during the incident. The vessel was sailing toward Sitrah, Bahrain when the explosion occurred.

Initial reports suggested a possible drone attack may have caused the explosion, though authorities have yet to verify the exact cause of the blast.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) expressed its condolences to the deceased seafarer's family.

The licensed manning agency, which received the shipowner's report of the death, has informed the family and is providing assistance and guidance. The shipowner has likewise conveyed its condolences and assured the family of its support.

The DMW said no pollution or environmental damage has been reported following the incident.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured the bereaved family that the necessary assistance would be provided.

"We will provide all the support and guidance the bereaved family needs during this difficult time. As the President has consistently reminded us, we must always take care of the families of our Filipino seafarers," Cacdac said.