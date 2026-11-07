The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has ordered all government agencies to fast-track the simultaneous release of the P82.998-billion Year-End Bonus and Cash Gift alongside the first payroll for November, ensuring that qualified civilian and uniformed personnel receive their holiday benefits without delay.

A total of P82.998 billion has been allocated for the two benefits, covering qualified civilian and military and uniformed personnel across government.

Under DBM Budget Circular No. 2024-3, dated October 22, 2024, qualified government employees are entitled to a Year-End Bonus equivalent to one month’s basic pay as of October 31, 2026, plus a P5,000 Cash Gift, subject to the prescribed eligibility requirements.

DBM Secretary Kim Robert C. De Leon emphasized that the funds have already been released to concerned agencies, and that government workers should receive their benefits without unnecessary delay.

"Government employees' Year-End Bonus, which is equivalent to one month's basic salary alongside the P5,000 Cash Gift, must be received together with the first salary for November. The DBM has already released the funds for this, so we want to remind our agencies to ensure the timely release of these benefits," Secretary Kim said.

“Alam po natin na malaking tulong ito sa ating mga kawani at kanilang pamilya, especially ngayong papalapit na ang Pasko. More importantly, this is our way of recognizing and thanking our government workers for their hard work, dedication, and continued service to the Filipino people,” he added.

To qualify for the full Year-End Bonus and Cash Gift, government personnel must have rendered at least four months of aggregate service, equivalent to 120 days, from January 1 to October 31, 2026, and must remain in government service as of October 31, 2026.

Qualifying service includes actual service rendered in regular, contractual, or casual positions in the national or local government, including authorized leaves of absence with pay.

The DBM clarified that the appropriations for both benefits had already been fully released to concerned agencies at the beginning of FY 2026. The actual payment date depends on each agency’s payroll schedule, subject to the requirement that the benefits be paid simultaneously with the first November payroll.

Of the total allocation, P73.449 billion is intended for the Year-End Bonus, while P9.549 billion covers the P5,000 Cash Gift.