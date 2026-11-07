Festival Mall brings ‘The Magic of Christmas’ to Alabang with POP MART

Festival Mall launches “The Magic of Christmas” with a POP MART Christmas tree, community outreach activities and holiday events in Alabang.

Festival Mall officially welcomed the Christmas season on 6 November with the unveiling of its Christmas tree in partnership with global designer toy company POP MART, launching its holiday campaign, “The Magic of Christmas.”

The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony marked the start of the mall’s holiday festivities, bringing together the familiar tradition of Christmas celebrations and contemporary character-based creativity.

Festival Mall, the flagship property of Filinvest Malls, the retail business unit of Filinvest Land Inc., said the partnership with POP MART aims to give shoppers and families a shared attraction while encouraging them to spend time together.

The mall also highlighted its community outreach initiative, Season of Sharing, which held its fourth edition on 4 November in partnership with the Muntinlupa City government and its Social Services Department.

The initiative welcomed children endorsed by the local government for a day of activities at the mall, including meals, arcade games and amusement rides. The children also received Christmas gifts such as toys, clothing, shoes, school supplies and other essentials.

Festival Mall General Manager Yvette Dizon said the initiative is meaningful because of the happiness it can bring to children and their families.

“For me, if we can make even one child smile, give someone a reason to feel happy, or make a family’s Christmas a little more special, then we've already done something meaningful,” Dizon said.

Beyond the Christmas tree and outreach activities, Festival Mall is offering a range of shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment options for visitors throughout the holiday season.

Among its scheduled activities is the Santa Meet and Greet, which will be held on weekends throughout December, giving children and families an opportunity to meet Santa Claus and take photos.

The mall will also bring back Rhythm & Lights 4 on 12 December after a one-year hiatus. The Christmas musical celebration will feature live performances as part of the mall’s holiday festivities.