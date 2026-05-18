‘Yorme’ releases P350-M city employees’ midyear bonuses

“Last Thursday, I signed the release of almost P350 million for your mid-year bonus,” Domagoso said, adding that the funds would hit employee accounts by noon. “Check it. It is yours, so take care of it.”

The mayor cited that the disbursement had been scheduled for the previous week but was temporarily held back to comply with civil service regulations that prohibit payouts before the 15th of the month.

Domagoso urged employees to manage the extra income prudently.

“You deserve it, but you have to save it,” he said. “Save some for the rainy days. What is due to you will be given to you. You don’t need to ask for it.”

The mayor also told both city workers and residents that disagreements among national leaders should not distract them from their daily obligations. “Eyes on the ball, let’s just stay focused there,” he said.

In addition to the bonuses, Domagoso announced the acquisition of 16 new dump trucks and one water tank truck to accelerate garbage collection and support city engineering tasks.

The vehicles will be distributed across the six district offices of the Department of Public Services and the Parks and Development Office, which maintains the green spaces, parks, and road center islands throughout the capital city.