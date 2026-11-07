Bicol Saro Representative and House Prosecution Panel member Terry Ridon speaking at the Saturday News Forum on 7 November 2026.

An alternative candidate for the 2028 elections will be considered if Vice President Sara Duterte is convicted in her impeachment case, Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. and House prosecution panel member Terry Ridon said on Saturday.

“We have to be honest that the Duterte family still gained significant public support. But if the Vice President [Sara Duterte] is convicted and perpetually disqualified from holding public office, the implication is that they will have to look for an alternative candidate,” Ridon said during the Saturday News Forum.

“I think the survey also shows the different consequences when alternative candidates are introduced,” the congressman added.

Ridon refused to name possible alternative candidates, noting that while the Duterte family could field an alternative candidate, the position could also be filled by other candidates who are not allied with them.

November trial

The prosecution panel member reiterated that the prosecution's task is to defend its evidence presented during the Senate impeachment trial of the vice president and prepare for each day that Duterte’s defense team presents evidence.

Ridon said that from 9 to 23 of November, the defense team will present its evidence during the trial, addressing point by point the evidence, documents, and witnesses presented by the prosecution over the past several months.

“We expect the vice president to answer the specific questions of our fellow Filipinos,” the prosecutor said.