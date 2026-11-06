Anko eyes wider Phl expansion amid strong demand

Australian home and lifestyle retailer Anko is targeting a nine-store network by the end of the year to sustain consumer demand.

The company said on Friday that it plans to increase its store count from six to nine by expanding into the CALABARZON region to capture a larger share of the country’s value-conscious consumer market.

“Over the past two years, the response from Filipino families has exceeded our expectations and confirmed that our everyday low-price, quality-driven proposition truly resonates here.

Expanding from six to nine stores, including our first locations beyond Metro Manila, reflects our confidence in the market and our ambition to make Anko more accessible to customers,” Anko Global Chief Executive Officer Arjun Puri said.

Anko will open its first stores outside Metro Manila at Ayala Malls Nuvali in Laguna on 12 November and Ayala Malls Evo City in Cavite on 27 November, followed by Festival Mall in Muntinlupa on 10 December.

The three outlets will add approximately 4,365 square meters of retail space, strengthening the company’s presence in major residential and commercial growth areas.

Anko said its expansion strategy focuses on tapping emerging consumer markets through partnerships with major property developers while maintaining competitive pricing through in-house product development and direct manufacturer partnerships.