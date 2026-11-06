Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc. recorded net income of P8.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by a 22-percent expansion in its enterprise business and steady demand from residential subscribers.

Consolidated revenues increased 3.9 percent year-on-year to P34.2 billion from P33 billion, with enterprise operations emerging as the company's primary growth driver.

Enterprise revenues reached P6.4 billion, accounting for nearly 20 percent of total revenues. Large corporate accounts generated 29.3-percent growth, while revenues from small and medium enterprises increased 15.4 percent, reflecting new customer acquisitions.

Residential revenues amounted to P27.9 billion, supported by a subscriber base of 3.10 million as of end-September.

The company generated P19.9 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, maintaining a 58-percent margin. Its return on invested capital stood at 14.5 percent, while accrued capital expenditures reached P9.9 billion during the period.

President and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said the company's investments in international cable systems helped limit service disruptions following damage to a subsea cable segment linking the Philippines and Singapore. Converge rerouted traffic through its Bifrost cable system to maintain connectivity.

“With the additional capacity from these two new cables, Converge not only has the youngest but it also has the most resilient international network among Philippine operators today,” Uy said.

The company is also expanding its digital infrastructure operations. Its Angeles Data Center in Pampanga secured Strategic Investment Green Lane status from the Department of Trade and Industry and the Board of Investments, allowing faster processing of permits for its planned expansion.