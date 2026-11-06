Filinvest City’s newest events stage ‘The Tree’ in Alabang brightened on Thursday, signaling the dazzling holiday with the lined-up festivities throughout December.

Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) received its fourth consecutive Golden Arrow Award, extending its corporate governance recognition to four straight years as the real estate investment trust continues to strengthen oversight, risk management and transparency.

The company received a One Golden Arrow distinction at the 2026 Golden Arrow Awards held on 23 October at the Makati Shangri-La. The recognition covers its performance from 2023 to 2026 under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard, which assesses publicly listed companies against regional and international governance standards.

FILRT President and CEO Joseph M. Yap said consistent disclosure and accountability are essential to maintaining investor confidence.

“Investors need a clear view of how their capital is managed, how risks are addressed, and how decisions are made. Our responsibility is to provide that visibility through sound oversight and reliable reporting,” Yap said.

He added that the recognition encourages the company to maintain its governance standards and continue improving its service to shareholders.