The Philippine agriculture and fisheries sector suffered a sharp contraction in the third quarter of the year as steep declines in rice, corn, and fisheries production dragged down overall output.

In a report released Friday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the value of agriculture and fisheries production fell 5 percent to P389.42 billion from July to September, measured at constant 2018 prices.

"This was attributed to the decreases in the value of crop and fisheries production. Meanwhile, the values of livestock and poultry production increased," the PSA said.

Crop production, which accounted for more than half of the industry's total output, plunged 9.3 percent to P197.71 billion.

The contraction was driven largely by double-digit declines in the production value of palay and corn, which dropped 17.8 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.

The fisheries sector also weakened, with production value falling 8.5 percent to P50.86 billion.

Total fisheries output declined 1.8 percent to 886,560 metric tons from 902,870 metric tons a year earlier, weighed down by lower catches across commercial and municipal fishing operations.

Commercial fisheries suffered the steepest setback, with production volume plunging 20.6 percent to 180,330 metric tons.

Marine municipal fisheries output slipped 5.4 percent, while inland municipal fisheries production declined 7.2 percent.

Among major fish species, skipjack production plunged 42.3 percent, followed by Bali sardinella at 26.4 percent and tilapia at 15.4 percent.

Aquaculture, however, provided some relief, with production rising 9.5 percent to 498,110 metric tons, accounting for 56.2 percent of total fisheries output.

Seaweed production increased 12 percent, while milkfish and Indian mackerel output grew 6.1 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, livestock production edged up 1.1 percent to P61.17 billion, supported by a 1.9 percent improvement in hog production.

Poultry remained the industry's strongest-performing segment, expanding 4.9 percent to P79.67 billion.