DMCI Holdings Inc. reported a 28 percent increase in consolidated net income to P15 billion in the first nine months of 2026, driven by record earnings from its nickel mining and power generation businesses, stronger real estate and construction contributions, and a recovery in cement operations.

The conglomerate’s earnings rose from P11.7 billion in the same period last year, with all subsidiaries delivering improved contributions. Third-quarter net income also climbed 33 percent year-on-year to P3.6 billion.

Combined contributions from its on-grid and off-grid power businesses increased 42 percent to P5.9 billion, with both segments recording their highest nine-month earnings to date.

Semirara Mining and Power Corp. contributed P6.3 billion, up 8 percent, as its power business offset weaker coal earnings. Its power contribution jumped 51 percent to P4.8 billion on higher spot electricity prices and improved plant performance, while coal earnings fell 46 percent to P1.5 billion amid lower shipments and difficult mining conditions.

DMCI Homes posted a 21-percent increase in earnings contribution to P3.1 billion, supported by fewer revenue reversals from cancellations, a higher-value project mix and stronger rental income.

DMCI Mining recorded a 180-percent surge in contribution to P2 billion, its highest nine-month level, following increased production and shipments after the Long Point mine of Berong Nickel Corp. began operations. Firmer nickel prices also supported its performance.

DMCI Power contributed a record P1.1 billion, up 14 percent, on higher energy sales, capacity expansions in Masbate and Antique, and stronger wind generation.

Meanwhile, Maynilad contributed P2.2 billion, down from P2.8 billion a year earlier, following the reduction in DMCI’s effective ownership after the water utility’s initial public offering in November 2025.

D.M. Consunji Inc. increased its contribution by 76 percent to P329 million, with its construction order book reaching P41.5 billion as of September.