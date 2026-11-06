More than 300 Filipino businesses are presenting their products and services to prospective international buyers at a major trade exposition in Pasay City, as the government seeks to turn local enterprise capabilities into stronger export partnerships.

The Philippine Exporters’ Trade Exposition & Forum 2026, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), brings together exhibitors, potential buyers, business partners and export support providers to explore commercial opportunities and expand the reach of Philippine-made products.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the government is committed to helping more Filipino enterprises enter new markets and grow their international presence.

“Our record export performance shows what Philippine industries can deliver,” Roque said. She added that new export orders could support production, generate employment and bring additional income to communities.

The exposition features businesses from various industries, including food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, garments, textiles, footwear, home accessories, jewelry and bags. The Coconut Philippines and Halal Philippines pavilions are among the highlights, alongside emerging export products such as ube, calamansi, mangoes and bamboo.

An Export Enablers Clinic is also available for existing and aspiring exporters seeking advice from government agencies, certification bodies and private institutions on product standards, regulatory requirements, financing, logistics and market intelligence.

The DTI is also using business-matching activities, outbound trade missions and its Philippine Trade and Investment Centers network to connect local enterprises with international markets.

The event comes as Philippine merchandise exports reached a record $9.87 billion in September 2026, up 35.6 percent year-on-year. Exports for the first nine months also increased 17.2 percent to $73.95 billion.