LUNA, Apayao — Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. led the opening of the 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) in the Cordillera on Thursday at the BGVJR Memorial Gymnasium here.

Carrying the theme "Science, Technology, and Digital Innovation Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience," the three-day event seeks to bring technological advancements closer to communities across the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The event, running from 5 to 7 November features Science and Technology Innovations (STI) exhibits and the DOSTCARtified Techno Bazaar at the BGVJR Memorial Gymnasium, alongside STI interactive exhibits at Luna Central School, as well as various technology fora and student competitions.

Ahead of the opening, the DOST and the Provincial Government of Apayao rolled out several key initiatives on 4 November, which included the turnover of advanced robotics laboratory packages to Apayao Science High School under Project EXCEL, the inauguration of the Apayao-Abulug River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning System and Center, the commissioning of the MoVE Apayao Smart Mobility System, and the groundbreaking of the DOST-PHIVOLCS Northern Luzon Cluster Monitoring Center for Earthquake and Tsunami.

Additionally, the agency turned over project outputs and formalized partnerships to bolster local tourism, water security, agriculture, disaster resilience, and the region's weaving and textile industry.