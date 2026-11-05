Home/News/4th Quarter Earthquake drill Photos4th Quarter Earthquake drill ALAnaly Labor·5 November 2026 · 1:53 PM PHT·3 MIN READ(November 5, 2026) Health workers at the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Quezon City rescue injured victims during the Fourth Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill simulating a magnitude 8.5 earthquake. | Photo by Analy LaborANALY LABORText sizeA−ResetA+SaveANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABOR(November 5, 2026) Health workers at the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Quezon City rescue injured victims during the Fourth Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill simulating a magnitude 8.5 earthquake. | Photo by Analy LaborKeep goingToday's BriefingLatest news