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4th Quarter Earthquake drill

Analy Labor··3 MIN READ

(November 5, 2026) Health workers at the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Quezon City rescue injured victims during the Fourth Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill simulating a magnitude 8.5 earthquake. | Photo by Analy Labor

(November 5, 2026) Health workers at the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Quezon City rescue injured victims during the Fourth Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill simulating a magnitude 8.5 earthquake. | Photo by Analy Labor

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(November 5, 2026) Health workers at the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Quezon City rescue injured victims during the Fourth Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill simulating a magnitude 8.5 earthquake. | Photo by Analy Labor

(November 5, 2026) Health workers at the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Quezon City rescue injured victims during the Fourth Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill simulating a magnitude 8.5 earthquake. | Photo by Analy Labor