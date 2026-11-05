Digital financial services platform Maya has called for stronger cooperation among government agencies, financial institutions, telecommunications companies and law enforcement to combat online scams and protect consumers.

The company expressed its support for the Department of Justice-Office of Cybercrime's (DOJ-OOC) CyberReady Campus Tour at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, where it highlighted the importance of public awareness and responsible use of financial services in preventing cybercrime.

Maya Head of Corporate Affairs Kristoffer Rada said addressing digital scams requires coordinated action from both the public and private sectors, alongside consumers who must remain vigilant against fraudulent activities.

“A safer digital space needs everyone around the table,” Rada said, emphasizing the shared responsibility of government, businesses and consumers in preventing and responding to financial cybercrime.

He also cited existing legal and regulatory measures, including the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) and its implementing regulations issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

These measures provide mechanisms for addressing suspicious transactions, coordinating verification among financial institutions and supporting investigations into financial scams.

However, Rada stressed that regulations must be backed by effective implementation and cooperation to help consumers affected by fraud.