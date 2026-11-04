The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is looking to expand economic zones nationwide and attract more high-value investments after surpassing its full-year investment target, with approved projects exceeding P309 billion as of October.

PEZA Director General Tereso Panga said the agency is prioritizing investments that will boost domestic production, exports, technology transfer, and employment while positioning the country as a regional supply chain leader.

“However, our goal is not merely to attract more investments. Our priority is to translate these investments into lasting economic value through expanded production, increased exports, technology transfer, and quality employment,” Panga said during the 40th Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry Conference on Wednesday.

PEZA currently oversees 441 operating economic zones and more than 4,400 registered enterprises nationwide, contributing approximately 13 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

Manufacturing accounts for 32 percent of investments in economic zones, particularly in electronics, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.

As part of its expansion strategy, PEZA is promoting economic zone developments outside established industrial centers to generate jobs and stimulate countryside growth.

Panga identified the Luzon Economic Corridor, linking Subic, Clark, Manila and Batangas, as a key investment area, with 200 PEZA economic zones ready to accommodate investors in manufacturing, technology and supporting industries.

Apart from physical expansion, PEZA is also strengthening workforce capabilities to support the shift toward artificial intelligence, automation and advanced manufacturing. Its Advanced AI Tech Academy, launched in January, has recorded more than 16,000 training completions and certifications.

Meanwhile, the agency is advancing the development of Eco-Industrial Parks to promote energy efficiency, climate resilience and sustainable industrial operations.

Panga also emphasized the importance of stronger regional cooperation in attracting investments and diversifying supply chains amid geopolitical uncertainties.