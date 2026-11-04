The Social Security System (SSS) will soon make its digital MySSS Card and selected member services available through the eGovPH superapp as part of the government's efforts to streamline access to public services.

The SSS and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) signed a data-sharing agreement on 21 October 2026 in Quezon City to facilitate the integration.

The agreement was signed by SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Alfonso Limlingan and DICT Secretary Robert Joseph de Claro, who previously headed the pension agency.

“This partnership marks a major step in making SSS services more accessible and convenient for our members. By integrating the digital MySSS Card and key services into the eGovPH superapp, we are bringing social security closer to every Filipino—right at their fingertips,” Limlingan said.

Once integrated, SSS members will be able to access the front-facing digital version of their MySSS Card through the eGovPH app.

They will also be able to check their contribution history, total number of contributions, latest membership classification and most recent employer information.

The integration aims to help members monitor their contributions and verify their membership records without switching between government applications or visiting SSS offices.

“Our members should not have to visit multiple offices or use multiple applications just to access basic services. Through eGovPH superapp, we are making it easier for Filipinos to check their contributions, verify their membership status, and access their MySSS Card—all in one place,” Limlingan said.

The initiative also seeks to improve access to social security services for freelancers, online professionals and other digital workers.

While these services are already available through the MySSS mobile app, the integration will allow members to access them alongside other government services through a single platform.

The partnership supports the government's broader digital transformation program, which aims to consolidate public services under the eGovPH superapp.

“We are proud to be part of this national effort to unify government services. The SSS remains committed to leveraging technology to deliver faster, more secure, and more member-centered service,” Limlingan said.