GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said the pension fund is seeking to make retirement benefits easier to access.

“Our responsibility to our pensioners does not end when they retire. We must continue to protect their benefits and make our processes easier to navigate,” Veloso said.

GSIS has removed the cap on survivorship pensions, allowing qualified surviving spouses to receive the full 50 percent of their partner’s pension regardless of the amount.

It has also abolished the cohabitation rule, meaning survivorship benefits are no longer suspended solely because a beneficiary lives with another partner. Benefits are terminated only upon remarriage.

The pension fund has also relaxed rules on the Christmas cash gift. Pensioners who fail to complete their Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation by April will no longer automatically lose the benefit as long as they eventually complete the requirement.

The GSIS funeral benefit was increased to ₱50,000 from ₱30,000 beginning 13 July.

A ₱10,000 funeral benefit applies to qualified uniformed members of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and Bureau of Fire Protection.

Retirees may also apply for pensions through the GSIS Touch mobile app, which allows users to complete APIR, apply for loans and access other services remotely.

Pensioners may update their contact information through GSIS offices, the mobile app, Agency Authorized Officers or by submitting a Member Request Form through mail, courier or email.

GSIS also offers Appointment Buddy, which allows clients visiting its offices to obtain a queue number through a QR code and receive a text notification when it is their turn.

“For our pensioners, ginhawa should mean more than receiving a pension. It should also mean clearer rules and transactions that respect their time and circumstances,” Veloso said.