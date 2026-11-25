The Mandarin Oriental is returning to Makati City on 26 November 2026, ending a 12-year absence since the original property closed in September, 2014. Developed with Ayala Land, the 98.7-meter hotel rises above Ayala Triangle Gardens at the corner of Makati Avenue and Paseo de Roxas, right within the Makati Central Business District.

With its 275 rooms, Club rooms and suites, including a 282-square meter, two-bedroom Presidential Suite whose occupants will be pampered with a dedicated 24-hour butler service, the luxe hotel will be positioned above the park in the Makati Central Business District, giving the rooms and wellness spaces direct green and skyline views.

There will be five dining and bar concepts - contemporary Cantonese restaurant, Bì Luò; Layara, a cocktail bar and dining space built around an island-by-island journey across the Philippine archipelago; ILÓY, for breakfast, all-day dining, and a takeaway counter; whisky-cocktails-and cigar bar, Alambik; and The Lounge, which will serve coffee, afternoon tea, and light fare

The plush hotel will feature an 800-square-meter spa and wellness floor featuring treatments inspired by _hilot_ and _sukob ng manggagamot,_ a 25-meter outdoor swimming pool, and a fitness center, as well as event spaces including ballrooms for up to 600 guests.