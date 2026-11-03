With the current heat index at 40 degrees Celsius (40°C), the Department of Education (DepEd) has immediately ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes in all public elementary and secondary schools in Tacloban City on 3 to 4 of November 2026.

According to DepEd Tacloban Schools Division Spokesperson Nilo Eder, the suspension is due to the high heat index and covers 60 public elementary and secondary schools in the city, serving around 55,000 students.

He furthered that the decision was based on the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), which placed Tacloban under the “Hinga” category, covering heat index readings of 33°C to 41°C.

He said the suspension is in accordance with DepEd Memorandum No. 64, series of 2026.

“This is one of the measures to protect learners and school personnel from possible heat-related illnesses,” Eder said.

Among the schools that announced the suspension of face-to-face classes was Leyte National High School (LNHS), the largest high school campus in Eastern Visayas, with more than 8,000 students.

In an advisory, LNHS said it would shift to distance learning for the two-day suspension period.

Under the school's directives, all teachers are required to adopt appropriate distance learning modalities, including modular and online learning, to ensure the continuity of education.

Department heads are also tasked with monitoring the implementation of distance learning in their respective departments and submitting a comprehensive report to the assistant school head for academics.

Students, meanwhile, were advised to follow their respective teachers' instructions regarding learning activities, assignments, and other academic requirements during the suspension period.