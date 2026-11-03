Indian national dies after being struck by train in Laguna

20-year-old victim declared dead on arrival following a railway accident in San Pablo City

A PNR train passes through the railway area in Barangay Del Remedio, San Pablo City, Laguna, where a 20-year-old Indian national was fatally struck on 3 November.

SAN PABLO CITY, LAGUNA — A 20-year-old Indian national died after being struck by a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train in Barangay Del Remedio, San Pablo City, Laguna, at around 6:37 a.m. on 3 November.

Based on the initial police investigation, the victim was riding as a back rider on a motorcycle when they arrived at the area of the incident.

The victim reportedly got off the motorcycle while wearing a helmet with a cellphone tucked inside before attempting to cross the railway tracks.

However, a PNR train bearing body number 8001 suddenly approached and struck the victim.

Responders from the San Pablo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) immediately rushed the victim to San Pablo District Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Despite medical intervention, the victim was declared dead on arrival due to severe injuries sustained in the incident.