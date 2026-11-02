QCPD provides medical assistance to two Undas visitors

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), through its District Medical and Dental Unit led by P/Lt. Col. Clarissa Modes, provided medical assistance to two individuals who experienced dizziness while visiting their departed loved ones at Novaliches Public Cemetery and Himlayang Pilipino Memorial Park in Quezon City at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

The QCPD said the response demonstrated that police service goes beyond maintaining peace and order.

QCPD Acting District Director P/Brig. Gen. Christopher Olazo said the compassionate response reflected the true meaning of “Serbisyong Nararamdaman” — a commitment to being present, responsive and ready to help whenever the public is in need, beyond ensuring security during the observance of Undas 2026.

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“The QCPD remains dedicated to extending care and assistance to every QCitizen and visitor, particularly during moments when they need it most,” Olazo said.