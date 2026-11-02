CIDG rescues three alleged love scam victims, arrests Taiwanese and Malaysian

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested two foreign nationals, a Taiwanese and a Malaysian, for allegedly detaining three people during a law enforcement operation at a condominium building in Malate, Manila, on 28 October 2026.

According to the CIDG, its Manila District Field Unit, under the National Capital Region Field Unit, conducted the operation with the Manila Police District's Police Stations 5 and 9 over alleged violations of Republic Act No. 10364, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, and Articles 267 (Serious Illegal Detention) and 286 (Grave Coercion) of the Revised Penal Code.

The operation resulted in the rescue of three individuals — two women and one man — and the arrest of two male foreign nationals.

The suspects, identified only as "Pen," a 32-year-old Taiwanese, and "Lee," a 38-year-old Malaysian, were allegedly caught detaining the three individuals, who were reportedly their employees.

The suspects allegedly recruited Filipino workers for purported virtual assistant positions, offering monthly salaries of $400 to $500, plus a $100 incentive for perfect attendance.

The victims, who came from Samar, Dumaguete and Pasay, were allegedly held inside the condominium unit since 23 October. Their mobile phones were reportedly confiscated, and they were made to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. memorizing scripts for alleged love scam and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) operations.

Authorities rescued the victims before they could be transported to Bohol.

Operatives recovered laptops, mobile phones, identification cards, documents and a bag containing alleged love scam scripts, among other items.

The CIDG leadership commended Police Colonel John K. Guiagui, regional chief of the CIDG National Capital Region Field Unit, and the Manila District Field Unit, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Angelo J. Camuyot, along with the participating police units, for their prompt response and coordinated efforts.

The CIDG said the operation underscores its commitment to protecting women, children and other citizens from exploitation.