Occidental Mindoro police chief inspects cemetery security
Police conduct readiness checks as residents observe Undas 2026
SAN JOSE, Occidental Mindoro — Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Director PCOL Ali Jose A. Duterte personally inspected security operations at two public cemeteries in San Jose town on Sunday, 1 November, as authorities intensified measures to ensure public safety during the observance of All Saints' Day.
Duterte visited the San Jose Public Cemetery in Barangay San Roque and the Central Public Cemetery in Barangay Central to assess police preparedness, personnel deployment and security arrangements for cemetery visitors.
At the San Jose Public Cemetery, the provincial police chief led a red-teaming exercise designed to test operational readiness and evaluate the effectiveness of security measures in responding to potential threats and emergencies.
He also paid tribute to fallen police personnel, recognizing their service and sacrifices in the line of duty.
Duterte subsequently proceeded to the Central Public Cemetery, where he monitored the security situation and checked whether deployed personnel remained visible, alert and ready to assist visitors.
The inspections formed part of the Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office's security operations for Undas 2026, aimed at maintaining peace and order and ensuring the safety of families visiting the graves of their departed loved ones.