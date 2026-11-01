Occidental Mindoro police chief inspects cemetery security

SECURITY INSPECTION — Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Director PCOL Ali Jose A. Duterte (right) greets an emergency response worker during his inspection of cemetery security operations in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, on 1 November 2026. The visit formed part of police preparations to ensure a safe and orderly observance of Undas. (Photo courtesy of Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office)

SAN JOSE, Occidental Mindoro — Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Director PCOL Ali Jose A. Duterte personally inspected security operations at two public cemeteries in San Jose town on Sunday, 1 November, as authorities intensified measures to ensure public safety during the observance of All Saints' Day.

Duterte visited the San Jose Public Cemetery in Barangay San Roque and the Central Public Cemetery in Barangay Central to assess police preparedness, personnel deployment and security arrangements for cemetery visitors.

At the San Jose Public Cemetery, the provincial police chief led a red-teaming exercise designed to test operational readiness and evaluate the effectiveness of security measures in responding to potential threats and emergencies.

He also paid tribute to fallen police personnel, recognizing their service and sacrifices in the line of duty.

Duterte subsequently proceeded to the Central Public Cemetery, where he monitored the security situation and checked whether deployed personnel remained visible, alert and ready to assist visitors.