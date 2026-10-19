A Vietnamese street-food institution that captured the attention of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is making its way to the Philippines.

The Lunch Lady, which began as a modest noodle stall in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, will open its first Philippine restaurant on 29 October at 102 Forbestown Road, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Anthony BOURDAIN

The opening marks the restaurant's return to Southeast Asia after expanding to Canada, where its Vancouver and Toronto branches have earned Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition.

The restaurant traces its roots to 1995, when Nguyễn Thị Thành began serving traditional Vietnamese noodle soups from a roadside stall in Saigon's Đa Kao neighborhood.

Unlike conventional restaurants offering the same menu every day, Thành prepared a different noodle soup daily, following family recipes passed down through generations.

Her modest operation gained international attention when Bourdain visited in 2009 for his television series No Reservations.

Impressed by her cooking, Bourdain described her broth as “pure magic,” introducing her food to an international audience and helping popularize the name The Lunch Lady.

What began as a neighborhood dining spot eventually became a destination for food enthusiasts visiting Vietnam.

From Saigon to international recognition

The restaurant's international expansion began after restaurateur Michael Tran visited Ho Chi Minh City in 2012 to reconnect with his Vietnamese roots.

His encounter with Thành developed into a friendship and eventually a partnership aimed at introducing her traditional recipes to diners overseas.

Together with co-founder Victoria Tran and culinary director and co-owner Chef Benedict Lim, the team brought The Lunch Lady concept to Canada.

Its Vancouver restaurant earned five consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand distinctions from 2022 to 2026, while its Toronto location received the same recognition in 2026.

The Vancouver restaurant also ranked ninth on Food & Wine's Top International Restaurants list for 2026.

Thành died in May 2025, but her recipes continue to be prepared by the culinary team she personally trained.

The Philippine expansion is being undertaken with local partner HTCG Premium Food Concepts Inc., led by Annabelle Chua.

What's on the Manila menu?

The Manila restaurant will retain the signature rotating noodle soup menu that made the original Saigon stall famous.

Each day will feature a different soup prepared with combinations of meat, seafood, herbs and vegetables.

The restaurant will also offer separate lunch and dinner experiences.

While lunch will focus on Thành's traditional recipes, dinner will introduce contemporary interpretations of Vietnamese street food, including charcoal-grilled dishes and preparations featuring locally sourced Philippine ingredients.

Among the signature dishes expected in Manila are Wagyu Phở, Steak Lúc Lắc and Garlic Noodles.

The restaurant will also feature a craft cocktail program.

Lim said the culinary team intends to preserve its Vietnamese heritage while incorporating ingredients available in the Philippines.

“Bringing The Lunch Lady to Manila gives us an opportunity to explore parts of Vietnamese and Southeast Asian cooking that we haven't been able to in the same way in North America,” Lim said.

He explained that the restaurant follows an 80-20 culinary philosophy, with 80 percent of its identity rooted in traditional Vietnamese street food and the remaining 20 percent devoted to modern interpretations.

“We've never wanted every location to feel exactly the same. Everything we do is rooted in Saigon and in Cô Thành's story, and that will always be our foundation. But Vancouver has developed its own personality, Toronto has developed its own personality, and we want Manila to have that same opportunity,” Lim said.

For the culinary team, the Philippine opening represents more than another international expansion.

“This isn't about bringing Canada to Manila. It's about bringing The Lunch Lady to Manila and allowing Manila to become part of The Lunch Lady story,” Lim added.