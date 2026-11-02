La Union persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) gets legal aid from DOJ. PHOTO courtesy of DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ), in partnership with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), provided legal assistance and information to 53 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the San Fernando City Jail in La Union.

Organized by the DOJ Action Center Region 1 Chapter as part of National Correctional Consciousness Week 2026, the initiative educated inmates about their legal rights and available remedies, including pardon, parole, witness protection and victims' compensation.

The program also covered human trafficking prevention and reporting procedures, while six PDLs received free legal counseling and assistance with their cases.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida emphasized that access to justice must extend to all Filipinos, including those behind bars.

“Justice must be within reach of every Filipino, and that means our countrymen behind bars are included as well,” Vida said.