Two unidentified New People's Army (NPA) members killed in an encounter with government troops in Dolores, Eastern Samar, were given a proper burial after their remains went unclaimed by relatives.

The two rebels died during a clash with soldiers from the Philippine Army's 52nd Infantry Battalion in Barangay Jicontol on 28 October 2026.

Despite the armed confrontation, military personnel and the Dolores municipal government coordinated to ensure that the deceased were treated with dignity.

A Mass was held at Sitio Canrumbay Chapel before the two were laid to rest at a cemetery in Barangay Hinolaso on 30 October.

Lt. Col. Sandy Sereño, commander of the 52nd Infantry Battalion, said the burial reflected the government's commitment to upholding human dignity regardless of political affiliation.