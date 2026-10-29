The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) have strengthened their partnership to improve the investigation and prosecution of banking-related criminal offenses.

The two agencies conducted a specialized workshop on case preparation and evidence assessment at the DOJ Justice Hall in Manila on 19 October.

The initiative brought together state prosecutors, PDIC lawyers and financial investigators to identify evidentiary gaps and strengthen criminal complaints before filing charges in court.

Participants reviewed actual PDIC cases, focusing on improving coordination, evidence gathering and legal strategies for prosecuting financial offenses.

“Close coordination among prosecutors, PDIC lawyers, and investigators is essential in building cases that can withstand judicial scrutiny,” said Deputy State Prosecutor Margaret Castillo-Padilla, head of the DOJ-PDIC Task Force.

“Through reciprocal cooperation, we can identify evidentiary gaps, strengthen complaints before filing, and leverage PDIC’s technical expertise in banking procedures and financial transactions to support more effective prosecution,” she added.

DOJ Undersecretary Ian Dato underscored the PDIC's role in protecting bank depositors, while PDIC General Counsel Maria Antonette Brillantes-Bolivar emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation in maintaining financial stability.

The workshop also sought to establish closer communication between prosecutors and investigators handling banking-related complaints.

The DOJ said the collaboration forms part of efforts to strengthen accountability, protect depositors and improve the prosecution of financial crimes.