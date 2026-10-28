The Department of Justice (DOJ) brought legal information and assistance to 53 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the San Fernando City Jail in La Union as part of its efforts to improve access to justice and promote awareness of legal rights and government services.

The DOJ National Prosecution Service Region 1 (DOJ-NPS R1), through the DOJ Action Center Region 1, conducted the information drive on 27 October at the facility in Barangay Pias, San Fernando City, in observance of National Correctional Consciousness Week 2026.

The activity also reached 16 jail personnel and was anchored on the theme, “Makataong Paglilingkod, Makabuluhang Rehabilitasyon, Pagbabagong may Layunin.”

It sought to inform PDLs about government programs, legal remedies and available services that could help address their legal concerns while promoting humane treatment and meaningful rehabilitation.

During the activity, Mercy M. De Jesus, Legal Assistant II, discussed several DOJ programs available to qualified individuals, including the Victims’ Compensation Program, Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program, and the Pardon and Parole programs.

Participants were also briefed on the functions and services of the DOJ Action Center Region 1, including its contact details and procedures for seeking legal information and assistance.

The information drive included a discussion on the fundamentals of human trafficking, covering its basic indicators, prevention and reporting mechanisms.

Beyond the information sessions, the DOJ Action Center Region 1 provided free legal advice and assistance to six PDLs, allowing them to raise individual concerns and receive guidance on applicable laws, legal procedures and possible remedies.

In his welcome remarks, JO2 Florence Padilla, representing Jail Chief Inspector Cherry Jane A. Reparip, thanked the DOJ for bringing the information drive to the facility and informing PDLs about government programs and services available to them.

The initiative supports the DOJ’s broader campaign, “Making Justice More Accessible to Every Filipino,” by bringing legal information and assistance directly to individuals who may face difficulties accessing such services.