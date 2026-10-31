Dagupan police undergo surprise Undas security inspection

Police personnel assigned to secure visitors at Eternal Memorial Park underwent a spot inspection on Saturday as part of preparations for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

PCOL Fidel De Guzman Junio, force commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1 (RMFB1) and red teaming inspector, inspected Dagupan City Police Office personnel manning the cemetery’s exit point on 31 October.

The inspection was part of the ongoing red teaming assessment of Police Regional Office 1’s 4th District to check personnel readiness and compliance with security protocols for Undas 2026.

Junio reminded police personnel to maintain full alert status, ensure proper deployment, and sustain police visibility in areas frequented by cemetery visitors.

He also stressed compliance with the PNP’s LOI "Tamang Bihis," proper documentation of significant activities, observance of discipline while on duty, and implementation of the Intensified Cleanliness Policy.

Police personnel were likewise reminded to provide courteous and professional assistance to the public.