The ghosts of our what-ifs: The dreams we leave behind

From abandoned dreams to missed opportunities, explore the ghosts of our what-ifs and why it is never too late to pursue the things that make us feel alive.

The Halloween season is right around the corner, and as people prepare for a night of costumes, spooky stories, and things that go bump in the night, it is worth remembering that not all ghosts come with pale faces, flowing white sheets, or a chilling presence in the dark. Some are far less visible, yet capable of haunting us long after the Halloween decorations have been put away.

I am not talking about actual spirits, but rather the dreams we abandoned, the people we never got to love, and the choices we never had the courage or opportunity to make. They are the ghosts of our what-ifs, the lingering questions that creep into our minds when we least expect them: What if I had taken that chance? What if I had chosen differently? What if things had turned out another way?

I would like to believe that everyone has experienced this feeling at least once. I know I have.

My personal ghost is a college degree I wish I had pursued: musical theater. As the eldest, I felt the weight of having to make practical decisions, choices that would give me a more stable future and make sense beyond the things I simply wanted to do. So, like many people who have had to weigh their dreams against their responsibilities, I set that particular ambition aside.

It was not necessarily because I stopped loving the idea of it. Rather, it was because I understood that wanting something and being able to pursue it are two entirely different things. Sometimes, the circumstances we find ourselves in demand that we choose what seems sensible over what makes our hearts race.

Still, every now and then, the thought returns.

Whenever I see the local theater industry thriving, watch productions draw audiences, or see actresses making names for themselves onstage, I cannot help but wonder: What if I had taken that risk? What if I had pursued the degree I wanted instead of the one that seemed more practical? Would I be performing under the stage lights, learning my lines backstage, and doing what I once imagined myself doing?

Of course, there is no way to know. And perhaps that is precisely what makes these questions so difficult to shake. The lives we might have lived exist only in our imagination, untouched by the disappointments, compromises, and ordinary struggles that would have come with them. We see the possibilities, but never the full picture.

It is easy to romanticize the road not taken, especially when the path we chose begins to feel difficult or unfulfilling. We look at other people's successes and wonder whether we might have found the same happiness had we made different decisions. We compare our present reality with an imagined version of ourselves who seemingly got everything right.

But the truth is, we will never know how those other lives would have unfolded.

Cup of Joe's Multo captures the feeling of being haunted by something that refuses to leave us alone. While the song speaks to the lingering presence of someone from a past relationship, that sense of being followed by memories and unresolved feelings can also resonate with the choices we continue to revisit.

Some things leave our lives physically, but remain with us emotionally. They become familiar presences, returning in quiet moments when we least expect them.

Our what-ifs can feel much the same way. They remind us of what we wanted, what we lost, and what we once believed was possible. Sometimes, they bring sadness. Other times, they leave us wondering whether we made a mistake. And occasionally, they remind us that there are still parts of ourselves we have yet to explore.

But perhaps the point is not to banish these ghosts entirely. Maybe we need to learn how to live with them without allowing them to dictate how we see ourselves or the lives we have built.

There is a difference between acknowledging a dream we had to leave behind and convincing ourselves that we have failed because we did not pursue it. Not every abandoned ambition is a mistake, just as not every decision that feels right at the time will leave us without regrets.

We make choices with the information, resources, and responsibilities we have at a particular moment in our lives. Sometimes, choosing one path means accepting that another will remain unexplored.

And yet, not every what-if has to remain a question forever.

If it is a person we wonder about, perhaps we can accept that some people are meant to be part of a chapter rather than the entire story. If it is a missed opportunity, we can acknowledge that it may no longer be available to us in the same way. But if it is a dream we still carry, perhaps we should ask ourselves whether it is truly too late to begin again.

For me, musical theater may no longer look like the college degree I once imagined pursuing. But that does not necessarily mean the door is permanently closed. Dreams can change shape.

They can take longer to reach, arrive through unexpected opportunities, or become something different from what we first envisioned. There may still be room to pursue the things that make us feel alive, even if we approach them from a different starting point.

Perhaps that is what we should remember as Halloween approaches. We cannot change the past, and we cannot know whether another decision would have led us to a better life. What we can do is recognize what those lingering questions are trying to tell us.

Sometimes, our what-ifs remind us to make peace with what we cannot change. Other times, they reveal the things we still want and encourage us to stop putting them off.

The ghosts of our what-ifs may never disappear completely. But we do not have to spend the rest of our lives being haunted by them. We can listen to what they have to say, learn from the lives we once imagined, and decide what we want to do with the life we have now.