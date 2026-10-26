Undas exodus to cool spots, beaches looms

Fog blankets Baguio City on Sunday, 8 December 2024. Known for its cool climate, Baguio stands in contrast to the country's mean annual temperature of 26.6 degrees Celcius, with the coolest months in January averaging 25.5°C and the warmest in May.

The Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines (PBOAP) expects an influx of passengers heading to cooler destinations and beach resorts during the long Undas weekend.

PBOAP Executive Director Alex Yaguie said Monday that many Metro Manila residents are likely to travel to the provinces to escape the heat, aside from those visiting the graves of departed loved ones.

“The weather here in Metro Manila is quite hot these days. Many people will go to cooler places in the provinces for their vacations,” Yaguie said in an interview with DZBB.

“Many of our countrymen will travel during the long weekend. They will go to cooler places such as Baguio and Tagaytay, where we expect many people to visit,” he added.

Yaguie said beach destinations in Batangas, Pangasinan and Zambales are also expected to draw more travelers.

“Those are the areas where we expect many passengers because, aside from those who will visit their departed loved ones, there are also those who will go on vacation to escape the heat here in Metro Manila,” he said.

Bus fares during Undas

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) recently approved fare adjustments for public transportation, which took effect Sept. 28.

Under the adjusted rates, ordinary provincial bus fares are P12 for the first five kilometers, P221 for 100 kilometers, P441 for 200 kilometers and P661 for 300 kilometers.

“However, these fares are subject to discounts for senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities (PWDs), who are entitled to a 20% discount,” Yaguie said.

He noted that minimum fares are particularly important for city-based public transport operators, citing a P3 increase for the first five kilometers.

“For provincial buses, however, the distance-based fare per kilometer is important to us because most provincial bus passengers travel long distances,” he said.