Long before the internet learned that the fastest way to reach viral status was to make things completely unhinged in social media, the Philippine judiciary had Florentino Floro Jr.

A lawyer and former Bar topnotcher, Floro was appointed as a Regional Trial Court judge in Malabon in 1998. His résumé looked perfectly respectable. His worldview, however, came with a few additional characters.

Floro claimed to possess psychic abilities that allowed him to foresee events, heal people and even cause physical pain through supernatural means. He also said he was accompanied by three supernatural beings named Luis, Armand and Angel, whom he described at various points as dwarf-like entities or duwende.

According to the Supreme Court records, the three were not merely imaginary officemates. The infamous judge regarded them as spiritual protectors who could supposedly assist him through their powers. Luis, in particular, was said to be the most powerful of the trio.

Floro also believed his psychic abilities could be “recharged,” a rather unconventional consideration for someone whose day job involved interpreting Philippine law. His beliefs reportedly even influenced which judicial robe he wore on particular days.

Eventually, the supernatural made its way into the paperwork.

The Supreme Court took issue with references to psychic phenomena appearing in one of Floro’s decisions, among other complaints concerning his conduct and fitness as a judge. The Court ultimately found him liable on seven of 13 administrative charges.

In 2006, Floro was separated from the judiciary after the Court found that a medically disabling condition rendered him unfit to continue performing judicial duties.

That might have been the end of the story. It wasn't.

After leaving the bench, Floro continued filing complaints and pleadings against members of the judiciary. His three companions occasionally returned to the narrative, appearing in later filings involving warnings and alleged supernatural consequences for people he considered his opponents.

Then Floro apparently decided that being removed from the judiciary did not mean he had given up on reaching its highest office.

He applied to become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Twice.

Floro sought the position in 2010 and again during the 2012 selection process. He was not shortlisted on either occasion.