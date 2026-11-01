State auditors said that there were 107 municipalities in the country with no activated fire stations based on its annual audit in 2025.

Of the 1,493 municipalities in the country, there are 107 that have no operational fire stations leaving the areas increasingly vulnerable to fire incidents that could cause major damages to residences and businesses, the Commission on Audit (CoA) said.

In its annual audit report, state auditors identified that while all 149 cities in the country had a functioning firehouse there were numerous towns that did not have a direct access to a dedicated fire station in their territorial boundaries.

CoA said that out of the 107 municipalities, 19 had constructed fire station buildings that were not yet activated, 24 towns had on-going constructions for their fire departments, while the remaining 64 municipalities had no fire station build nor their own fire truck.

It was further uncovered that a majority of municipalities that had no fire stations were in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, lacking a dedicated firehouse in more than half of its 124 towns.

State auditors pointed out that the absence of fire stations in some portions of the country was due to the “non-availability and non-turnover of suitable LGU-provided sites” that would allow for the construction and establishment of fire departments.

CoA similarly discovered that there was a significant shortage when it came to the equipment that was needed by firefighters in the conduct of their service, particularly fire coats, trousers, boots, gloves, helmets, and a fireman’s hood.

The lack of the equipment was viewed as one of the various reasons that some municipalities, despite having constructed fire stations, could not be activated.

“Critical shortages of mandatory [personal protective equipment] further exacerbate operational vulnerabilities, directly compromising the safety of personnel deployed to areas currently lacking active fire stations,” the report read.

Lack of prioritization

CoA’s review of the sub-allotment release orders in 2025 also found that while P425.89 million was released for the construction of fire stations and other infrastructure projects in the country, there was only P9.98 million dedicated to a single municipality in Lugus, Sulu.

“The remaining municipalities without activated fire stations were not included in the CY 2025 funding allocation, including those with no existing fire station buildings and firetrucks,” the report stated.

Funding was instead reportedly directed for the construction, rehabilitation, or upgrading of existing fire stations while another portion was earmarked for command centers and other infrastructure projects.

State auditors reiterated their stance that the absence of dedicated fire stations to numerous municipalities posed increased risks to homes and businesses “due to potential response delays” and limited local equipment and facilities.