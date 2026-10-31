Passengers get temporary relief as PPA suspends charges at new terminal

FEE WAIVER. The new Passenger Terminal Building at the Port of Lucena in Quezon province. The Philippine Ports Authority has suspended passenger terminal fee collections at the facility until 31 December 2026, providing temporary relief to travelers during the holiday season.

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — Passengers using the new Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at the Port of Lucena will not pay passenger terminal fees until 31 December 2026, after the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) temporarily suspended collections.

The fee waiver is expected to ease travel expenses for passengers heading to Marinduque and other destinations served by the port during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day and the upcoming Christmas holiday season.

Under the arrangement, the Passenger Terminal Fee (PTF) will not be collected from travelers using the new facility throughout the suspension period.

The measure comes as maritime authorities prepare for increased passenger traffic during the holiday travel season, when travelers are expected to pass through major ports in southern Luzon.

The Port of Lucena serves as an important maritime gateway connecting mainland Luzon to nearby island provinces, particularly Marinduque.

The new passenger terminal is designed to accommodate nearly 1,000 passengers and provide travelers with more spacious, improved facilities.

However, the PPA has yet to announce whether the fee waiver will be extended beyond 31 December or what terminal charges will apply beginning January 2027.