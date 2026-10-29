Upgraded terminal with nearly 1,000-passenger capacity and solar-powered facilities supports holiday travel operations

An aerial view of the upgraded Port of Lucena passenger terminal in Quezon province shows its solar-panel installation and expanded facilities. The Philippine Ports Authority has highlighted the terminal's readiness to accommodate travelers during the Undas 2026 holiday period.

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has stepped up preparations at the Port of Lucena for the expected influx of passengers during Undas 2026, utilizing its upgraded passenger terminal and online reservation system to facilitate holiday travel.

In its 29 October announcement, the PPA highlighted the terminal's improved facilities, including a waiting area capable of accommodating nearly 1,000 passengers and 144 solar cells installed to support the port's energy requirements.

The improvements are expected to help manage passenger movement and provide more comfortable waiting conditions during the peak travel period.

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Lucena Port serves as a major maritime gateway between mainland Luzon and island destinations, particularly Marinduque, making it a vital transportation hub for residents returning to their home provinces during the annual observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

To further streamline passenger movement, the PPA has implemented its Online Reservation Assistance System (ORAS), allowing travelers to check available vessel schedules and reserve their preferred trips before arriving at participating ports.

The system covers designated routes from Lucena to Balanacan in Marinduque, as well as other destinations, including Masbate and Romblon, during the October 28 to November 3 holiday travel period.

Passengers requiring assistance with online reservations may also seek help through designated port assistance services.

Nationwide, the PPA projects approximately 1.93 million passengers passing through Philippine ports from October 27 to November 5, a 1.55-percent increase from the roughly 1.90 million recorded during the comparable period last year.

The agency continues to coordinate with shipping operators and concerned government offices to maintain orderly passenger movement and ensure operational readiness throughout the holiday rush.