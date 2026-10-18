LTFRB issues special permits for Undas travel

PASSENGERS crowd the concourse at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ahead of the upcoming Undas holiday travel peak. Terminal officials project about 1.9-million travelers will pass through the intermodal hub starting 25 October aided by additional bus schedules and enhanced connectivity via the LRT-1 extension.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued more than 1,200 special permits to public utility vehicles to accommodate the expected surge of travelers during the upcoming Undas holiday, agency officials said Sunday.

LTFRB acting chairperson Greg Pua Jr. said during a radio interview that special permits have been granted to buses, minibuses, and vans, with application volumes exceeding last year’s figures.

“There are many applications,” Pua said. “In fact, we have already issued special permits for around 1,200 to 1,300 units.”

Pua cited that provincial bus operators have already monitored advance bookings and online reservation systems, allowing companies to gauge fleet requirements early. The agency expects additional applications to come in over the next week.

To handle last-minute demand, the LTFRB plans to deploy personnel directly to major bus terminals from 30 October to 2 November to process and issue special permits on-site.

The special permits will remain valid through 5 November or 6 November.

Pua stressed that all vehicles receiving special permits must have updated registrations with the Land Transportation Office to ensure roadworthiness before departing terminals.