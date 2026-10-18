LTFRB issues special permits for Undas travel
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued more than 1,200 special permits to public utility vehicles to accommodate the expected surge of travelers during the upcoming Undas holiday, agency officials said Sunday.
LTFRB acting chairperson Greg Pua Jr. said during a radio interview that special permits have been granted to buses, minibuses, and vans, with application volumes exceeding last year’s figures.
“There are many applications,” Pua said. “In fact, we have already issued special permits for around 1,200 to 1,300 units.”
Pua cited that provincial bus operators have already monitored advance bookings and online reservation systems, allowing companies to gauge fleet requirements early. The agency expects additional applications to come in over the next week.
To handle last-minute demand, the LTFRB plans to deploy personnel directly to major bus terminals from 30 October to 2 November to process and issue special permits on-site.
The special permits will remain valid through 5 November or 6 November.
Pua stressed that all vehicles receiving special permits must have updated registrations with the Land Transportation Office to ensure roadworthiness before departing terminals.
The agency also cautioned transport operators against unauthorized fare hikes and overcharging during the peak travel period. Pua warned that operators caught violating approved fare rates face fines ranging from P5,000 to P15,000.