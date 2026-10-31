LPA brings widespread rain threat across MIMAROPA

PAGASA warns of possible flash floods and landslides as Undas travelers head to island provinces

WEATHER WATCH. A DOST-PAGASA Himawari-8 satellite image captured at 6 a.m. on 31 October 2026 shows cloud formations over the Philippines as a low-pressure area brings scattered rains and thunderstorms across MIMAROPA.

MIMAROPA — Residents and travelers across the MIMAROPA region were warned Saturday, 31 October, of possible flash floods and landslides as a low-pressure area (LPA) moved closer to Eastern Samar, bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms to the region during the Undas holiday period.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the weather disturbance was located 320 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, as of 3 a.m., based on its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

The LPA had moved closer to the Eastern Visayas coast from its position approximately 475 kilometers east of Borongan on Friday afternoon.

Also read NATION Rains threaten Quezon, Palawan as LPA approaches Eastern Samar PAGASA warns of possible flash floods and landslides as holiday travelers prepare for Undas

According to PAGASA, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected across Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan, including Puerto Princesa City.

The weather bureau warned that moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods or landslides, particularly in low-lying communities, mountainous areas and locations vulnerable to flooding.

Quezon province is also expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting portions of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the remaining CALABARZON provinces may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized weather disturbances.

PAGASA said light to moderate northeasterly to easterly winds would prevail over Luzon and the Visayas, with coastal waters ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

The weather conditions come as thousands of passengers travel through ports connecting mainland Luzon with Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan for the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Residents and sea travelers were advised to monitor subsequent PAGASA forecasts and official maritime advisories for possible changes in weather and travel conditions.