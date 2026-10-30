The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its nationwide manhunt for fugitive Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa after the one-week deadline for his voluntary surrender expired Friday.

PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Wilson Joseph Lopez, who heads the task force pursuing the former police chief, said tracker teams had been established in all regions to reinforce search operations being coordinated by the national headquarters.

“We [have already] created our task group in all regions aside from the task group created from the national. Lahat ng tao nakababa,” Lopez said during a news briefing at Camp Crame.

The PNP has received numerous tips about Dela Rosa's possible whereabouts through designated hotlines, although authorities are still validating the information.

Lopez said police would exercise “maximum tolerance” in serving the arrest warrant to prevent unnecessary confrontation.

He also said investigators had yet to identify any individual or group allegedly providing shelter or protection to the senator.

“Until now, we don’t have a specific group that is coddling Sen. Dela Rosa,” Lopez said.

Despite the intensified search, the PNP has received no indication that Dela Rosa intends to surrender voluntarily.

“Wala pa tayong natatanggap feelers for the voluntary surrender of Sen. Dela Rosa (We have not yet received any feelers for the voluntary surrender of Sen. Dela Rosa,),” Lopez said.

Citing information from the Bureau of Immigration, Lopez said Dela Rosa had not left the country.

Authorities declined to disclose operational details but said they were examining possible locations and escape routes amid indications that the senator could be moving between locations.

Lopez appealed to Dela Rosa to surrender peacefully, reminding him of his former role as PNP chief and his responsibility toward the police officers he once led.

“Kung nasa puso niya ay tatay alam ko hindi niya siya hahayaan na any member ng pnp na masaktan. Patuloy kaming nagsusumamo sa kanya na sumuko na para maiwasan ang lahat ng problema,” Lopez said.

He stressed that police personnel were merely carrying out their duties and urged the senator to avoid actions that could place officers or other individuals in danger.