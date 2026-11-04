The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday assured the public that personal ties and former positions would not influence its efforts to arrest Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged crimes against humanity.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force remains committed to enforcing the law impartially, welcoming Malacañang's challenge to ensure that Dela Rosa's previous leadership of the organization would not affect the manhunt.

“We welcome the challenge of Malacañang because it reinforces a fundamental principle of law enforcement: no position, rank, or personal relationship is above the law. The Philippine National Police will remain professional, impartial, and steadfast in implementing lawful orders, regardless of who is involved,” Nartatez said.

The Palace issued the challenge after Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla acknowledged that Dela Rosa's former position as PNP chief had complicated efforts to locate him.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the administration trusts Nartatez and the police organization to carry out their duties without being influenced by personal relationships or political alliances.

Nartatez emphasized that police officers must remain loyal to the Constitution and the law rather than to individuals who previously held positions of authority.

“The loyalty of every police officer, must always be to the Constitution and the law, not to personalities or former positions. In the PNP, service is a duty, not a privilege, and no personal allegiance should ever stand in the way of justice,” he said.

The PNP said it continues to receive and verify information on Dela Rosa's whereabouts through dedicated hotlines.

Tracker teams have been deployed nationwide following the expiration of a one-week surrender deadline, while a P50 million reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.