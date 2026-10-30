The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 47 in Alabel, Sarangani has ordered the imprisonment of up to four years for the individual connected in the smuggling of P6.76-million worth of illegal cigarettes in Sarangani.

According to the Bureau of Customs on 28 October 2026, the decision was made on 21 October as the RTC Branch 47 has found the individual guilty of violating Section 1401 (D) ng Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA). The RTC Branch 47 has ordered the individual to be imprisoned from three years and one day, up to four years for his crime.

The case stemmed from a checkpoint operation by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and BOC on 23 January 2025 at Barangay Katuabo in the town of Kiamba, Sarangani. Authorities discovered and seized 7,350 reams of New Berlin cigarettes and 1,250 reams of King Perfect cigarettes, which have a total value of P6,757,880.

The seized cigarettes were turned over to the Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) of the BOC Sub-Port of General Santos on 24 January 2025.

The court has decided that the confiscation of the cigarettes favors the government and ordered the BOC Sub-Port of General Santos to manage their disposition in line with the governing rules and regulations.