Undas exodus: Bus operators warned over violations
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has warned bus and terminal operators to comply with passenger safety and facility requirements or face penalties as travelers begin heading to the provinces for Undas.
Acting LTFRB Chairman Greg Pua Jr. said Thursday that bus operators must ensure their terminals provide safe and comfortable facilities, particularly as passenger volumes are expected to increase ahead of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.
“It is the obligation of the bus operators to ensure the safety and comfort of their passengers. This is not only about the conditions set in the authority to operate, it is also about debt of gratitude because their passengers are the lifeline of their operation,” Pua said.
The LTFRB has deployed personnel to inspect bus terminals nationwide in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Police personnel are monitoring peace and order in terminals and major thoroughfares, while PDEA agents are conducting random and unannounced drug tests on bus drivers and conductors.
Pua reminded operators to comply with LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2017-030, which outlines the minimum facilities and services required at bus terminals.
Violations may result in penalties of ₱5,000 per day for each infraction, the agency warned.
The LTFRB has also directed its Regional Franchising and Regulatory Offices to conduct regular and surprise inspections in their respective jurisdictions.
Pua said monitoring activities would continue throughout the Undas travel period, with passenger arrivals expected to peak on Friday, 30 October.
The agency urged operators to maintain safe facilities and comply with transportation regulations to ensure orderly travel during the holiday period.