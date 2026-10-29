Veteran British actor Patrick Stewart, whose commanding performances as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek” and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” franchise made him one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures, has died at the age of 86.

Stewart died Wednesday, 28 October, at his home in Los Angeles following an illness involving Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, his family and spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

His wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, was by his side.

In a statement announcing his death, Stewart's family remembered the actor for his extraordinary talent, compassion and lifelong commitment to the performing arts.

The Yorkshire-born actor enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades, establishing himself as a respected Shakespearean performer before achieving international recognition through television and film.

Stewart became a household name in 1987 when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” portraying the thoughtful and disciplined commander of the USS Enterprise.

The series ran for seven seasons until 1994 and spawned several feature films, cementing Stewart's place in science fiction history.

He later returned to the role in “Star Trek: Picard,” which premiered in 2020 and concluded in 2023.

Stewart reached another generation of audiences when he portrayed Professor Charles Xavier, the powerful telepath and founder of the mutant superhero team, in the “X-Men” film franchise beginning in 2000.

His portrayal of the compassionate yet formidable mentor became a defining element of the series, earning admiration from comic book enthusiasts and moviegoers worldwide.

Before his Hollywood success, Stewart spent years refining his craft with Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company, taking on major roles in productions of “Macbeth,” “Hamlet” and other theatrical classics.

He also appeared in acclaimed stage productions alongside longtime friend and fellow actor Ian McKellen, including “Waiting for Godot” and “No Man's Land.”

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Stewart in 2010 for his contributions to drama.

Beyond acting, Stewart was an outspoken advocate for survivors of domestic violence, drawing from his experiences growing up in a household affected by abuse.

His death prompted tributes from colleagues and admirers across the entertainment industry, including fellow “X-Men” actors and members of the “Star Trek” community.

Stewart is survived by his wife and two children.