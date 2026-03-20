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Action movie star Chuck Norris has died: family statement

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris passed away at the age of 86, his family confirmed in a statement.
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris passed away at the age of 86, his family confirmed in a statement. Photo courtesy of Chuck Norris/Instagram.
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Chuck Norris, the US martial artist and Hollywood action star most famous for his role in "Walker, Texas Ranger," has died, his family said Friday. He was 86.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," the family said in a statement on Instagram.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

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