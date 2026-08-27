Iconic Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama has died in a Tokyo hospital at the age of 97.

The reclusive artist is best known for her polka dot-adorned paintings and phallic sculptures, Kusama has been shaking up the art scene since the ‘60s. Her “Infinity Room” installations has brought in fans from all over the world. She has also collaborated with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton on a highly coveted collection of bags.