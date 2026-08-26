Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on the courage that allowed Parton to recognize her worth and forge her own path. She pointed to the story behind “I Will Always Love You,” written as Parton prepared to leave her professional partnership with Porter Wagoner.

“She is a great example for us all,” Curtis wrote, celebrating Parton’s ability to love and express gratitude while still having the courage to move forward.

Jane Fonda, who starred with Parton and Lily Tomlin in the 1980 classic 9 to 5, remembered a friend whose larger-than-life personality was matched by an extraordinary capacity for empathy.

“I am devastated,” Fonda wrote, adding that Parton had been “so present, so powerful, so generous and playful.”

Fonda urged fans to focus on everything Parton left behind—from her songs and films to Dollywood and the millions of books distributed to children through her literacy efforts. Perhaps her most fitting request was simple: “Dress up and celebrate her spirit.”

Lily Tomlin needed only two words to convey the depth of her grief. Sharing a photo of herself with her longtime 9 to 5 co-star, she wrote, “No words,” accompanied by a broken-heart emoji.

Kelly Clarkson remembered something that could never be measured by record sales or awards: Parton’s ability to make other people feel important.

“Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed,” Clarkson said, adding that she would miss Parton’s heart and voice along with millions of fans around the world.

Dionne Warwick turned to faith in saying goodbye to her friend.

“Dolly, a true child of God, is in the best hands now,” Warwick said. She added that she would miss Parton’s laughter, jokes and presence before wishing her friend peace.

Reba McEntire’s tribute carried the affection of one country music legend saying goodbye to another.

“There will never ever be another you,” McEntire wrote.

She thanked Parton for her music, love and enormous heart, and imagined her friend in heaven singing again with loved ones who had gone before her. McEntire closed her farewell with a phrase forever associated with Parton: “I will always love you.”

Parton’s Steel Magnolias co-star Julia Roberts remembered her in equally personal terms.

“Dolly was a magical and joyous human,” Roberts said. “The sun has dimmed today.”

Sally Field, another member of the beloved film’s ensemble, described Parton as an angel on earth and said there would never be another like her.

Beyond those closest to her film and music career, the tributes revealed how far Parton’s influence reached. Kacey Musgraves captured the collective sadness with a vivid observation: “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.”

That sparkle had defined Parton for decades.

From her unmistakable voice and towering blonde hair to her rhinestone costumes and quick humor, she created an image instantly recognizable around the world. But underneath the glamour was a songwriter capable of turning love, heartbreak, poverty, ambition and everyday struggles into songs that became part of people’s lives.

Her catalog includes enduring classics such as “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” the latter becoming a global phenomenon when Whitney Houston recorded her own version. Parton’s influence eventually extended far beyond country music into film, television, business and philanthropy.

Yet the messages following her death repeatedly returned to something more personal than fame.

Her friends remembered how she made people feel.

They remembered the laughter. They remembered the kindness. They remembered a superstar who could enter a room and somehow make someone else feel like the important person in it.

As Colman Domingo put it, Parton showed that a person could pursue seemingly limitless possibilities while doing so “with kindness.”

“What a light,” he wrote. “We will always love her.”

Hollywood may have lost one of its brightest personalities, and country music one of the architects of its modern identity, but Dolly Parton’s legacy was never confined to an industry.

It lives in songs that will continue to be sung, movies that will continue to be watched, children who discovered books through her philanthropy, artists who found courage in her example and millions of people who felt as though they somehow knew her.

For the stars now saying goodbye, the message is remarkably consistent.

There was only one Dolly Parton.

And just as she once wrote in the song that became one of the defining works of her life, those she leaves behind will always love her.