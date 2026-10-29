Missing 11-year-old girl found dead in Cam. Sur

Police said the body of 11-year-old Micaela del Rosario, a grade 6 pupil was found in a nipa palm swamp located in Barangay Turague, Sagñay, Camarines Sur three days after she was first reported missing.

MISSING PERSON. Police initially used this photo of Micaela del Rosario, 11, on a 'missing person' post on its Facebook a day before she was found dead in a swamp in Barangay Turague, Sagñay, Camarines Sur on Wednesday, 29 October.

NAGA CITY – Police launched an investigation Thursday, 29 October, on the death of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found three days after she was reported missing by family in Sagñay town in Camarines Sur.

In a press statement, the Sagñay police said it created a Special Investigation Team to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the killing of Micaela del Rosario, 11, a grade 6 pupil. Del Rosario was found dead on Wednesday, 28 October, in a nipa palm swamp located in Zone 2, Barangay Turague, Sagñay.

A Scene of the Crime Operations team was requested by Sagñay police to process the scene and assist in the investigation.

The police did not release any other information regarding the state of the body when it was found.

The girl’s body was taken to a funeral home in neighboring Tigaon town for autopsy to determine the cause of death and establish other relevant findings, the statement said.

“Investigators are pursuing all available leads and evaluating relevant information and evidence,” it added.