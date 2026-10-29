Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez has proposed a five-year judicial modernization plan aimed at reducing case delays, improving public access to court records and strengthening efficiency across the Philippine judiciary.

The proposed reform agenda prioritizes digital transformation, streamlined court procedures and improved institutional support for judges and court personnel.

Marquez emphasized that technology should complement judicial decision-making rather than replace human judgment.

Under the proposal, courts would adopt advanced digital monitoring systems to track case progress in real time and identify bottlenecks contributing to case backlogs.

The plan also calls for faster publication of court decisions and improved access to public judicial records to support legal research, litigation and transparency.

Other priorities include technology-assisted court services to reduce administrative delays and training programs to help judges and court employees manage increasing caseloads.

Marquez stressed that digital tools alone would not resolve longstanding problems in the justice system without accompanying institutional reforms, capable personnel and accountability measures.

The proposal seeks to shift court administration toward a more data-driven approach while preserving fairness and judicial independence.

Marquez also highlighted the human consequences of prolonged court proceedings, noting that unresolved cases affect families, workers and businesses awaiting legal decisions.

His reform agenda aims to make the delivery of justice more timely, accessible, transparent and responsive to the needs of ordinary Filipinos.