Online reservation system to cover selected routes from 28 October to 3 November

UNDAS PREPARATIONS. An aerial view of Batangas Port in this file photo. The Philippine Ports Authority expects 108,766 passengers to pass through the port from 27 October to 5 November 2026 during the Undas travel period. File photo

Batangas Port is expected to handle 108,766 passengers during the Undas travel period, with an online reservation system being implemented on selected routes to help manage the influx of travelers.

According to the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Batangas is among the three ports projected to record the highest passenger traffic nationwide from 27 October to 5 November 2026.

Across the country, about 1.93 million passengers are expected to use ports during the period.

The Online Reservation Assistance System (ORAS) will run from 28 October to 3 November on selected routes, including Batangas–Calapan, Batangas–Puerto Galera and Batangas–Abra de Ilog.

Also covered are routes from Batangas to Caticlan, Coron/El Nido, Odiongan and Romblon/Sibuyan/Roxas City, as well as the Calapan–Batangas route.

The system aims to organize reservations, ease crowding and reduce waiting times at ports during the holiday rush.

The projected passenger count for Batangas Port covers all routes using the facility, including services to destinations beyond Mindoro.