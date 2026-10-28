Nurse-police officer aids unconscious child in Isabela

Police Corporal and registered nurse Charlie Vicente administered first aid to a child who lost consciousness at a store in Santiago City, Isabela.

A police officer who is also a registered nurse administered first aid to a child who suddenly became weak and lost consciousness at a store in Barangay Bannawag Norte, Santiago City, Isabela.

Police Corporal Charlie Vicente of the Santiago City Mobile Force Company responded to the incident and provided initial medical assistance, including applying a cold compress, before turning over the child to Rescue 911 for further assessment and treatment.

The child’s older companion also assisted during the incident.

The Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) identified Vicente as a registered nurse whose medical training enabled him to provide immediate assistance while waiting for emergency responders.

PRO2 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez commended Vicente for his initiative and compassion, saying police officers must remain ready to assist people in need beyond their law enforcement duties.

Rodriguez said Vicente’s response demonstrated how police personnel could use their training and skills to help protect lives and serve their communities.